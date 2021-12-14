The South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,600-plus members and we’ve been asking them to pick their five favourite photographs to share.

Today we meet Mark Mansfield, of Newport.

Mr Mansfield is 58 and retired a year ago after working at Llanwern steelworks for 41 years.

He said: "I have enjoyed taking photos and showing family and friends for as long as I can remember. It's so much easier now as we nearly all carry a camera (on a phone)."