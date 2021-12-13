A 'PROTECTION' zone around a Powys outbreak of avian flu includes part of Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire - but there is no sign of a spread into Gwent.

Concern is growing among conservationists and nature lovers as the Powys case is part of the UK’s “largest ever” bird flu outbreak.

The RSPB have said that High Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is affecting a range of poultry operations across the UK.

Wild bird species involved are mostly geese, ducks and swans, but a number of birds of prey have also been confirmed to have died.

The Government has put in place a three-kilometre protection zone, a 10km surveillance zone and a 10km restricted zone around the infected premises near Crickhowell to limit the risk of disease spread.

The very edge of the restricted zone for the Powys outbreak just strays over the border to the west of Gilwern affecting very few known keepers in Monmouthshire.

"With any infected premises it is the immediate 3km protection zone and any premises within that zone that will be proactively contacted," said a spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council.

"There were new housing measures to protect poultry and captive birds announced by the Welsh Government on November 24 that, from November 29, all keepers were to keep their birds indoors and follow strict biosecurity measures."

There have been no reports or concerns raised in Monmouthshire to date.

The restricted zone also stretches into northern parts of Gwent, including around Tredegar and Brynmawr.

Blaenau Gwent Council have confirmed that "no action is required by Blaenau Gwent Council".

"There are no reported concerns from farmers in Blaenau Gwent at this stage," said a spokesperson.

"We encourage bird keepers to comply with guidance to prevent the spread of cases."

An interactive map of avian influenza disease control zones currently in place across the UK can be found here.