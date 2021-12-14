THE CAMPAIGN to save a Penarth nursery school has been backed by a local MS.

Andrew RT Davies, Senedd Member for South Wales Central, is supporting the campaign to save Bute Cottage Nursery School.

The Vale of Glamorgan Council plans to merge the nursery with Evenlode Primary School – which leads campaigners to believe that the site, which has extensive outdoor areas with many teaching and learning provisions including a chicken coop, summer house, sand pit, pirate ship and another outdoor house, could close for good.

Campaigners – more than 1,000 have signed a petition against the merger – also feel that the nursery will lose its name, identity and independent governance. Currently with the independent governance, children lead their own learning with support from their experienced nursery teachers.

The plans would change the lowest age of pupils at Evenlode from four years old to three, and would add 96 part-time nursery places to the primary school. Bute Cottage would be discontinued, and staff and pupils would transfer to the primary school by September next year.

Laura Windeatt, who launched the petition, said: “This proposal is the start of a slippery slope, starting with Bute Cottage losing its name and identity and ending with its closure and the loss of an environment we should all be determined to preserve.

“The loss of Bute Cottage would be significant to the Vale’s community and felt deeply by the generations of ‘Buties’ across the years, not to mention the future generations who would miss out on such an enriching and inspiring start to their education.

“On paper, a single site may at first glance seem practical, especially at such a good, reputable school as Evenlode, but those who know Bute Cottage know that losing it would be a travesty. Bute Cottage is a gem in the heart of the Vale of Glamorgan — one that we should vehemently protect.”

Mr Davies said: “I do not want to see the merging of Bute Cottage and Evenlode but, if that were to happen, it would be even more devastating to see the Bute Lane site close.

“It’s important that the Vale Council puts this issue to bed and categorically rules out closing the Bute Lane site of the Bute Cottage Nursery. The facilities at Bute Lane are superb, and perfectly facilitate the pupil-led learning that is implemented at Bute Cottage.

“The staff and governors at Bute Cottage have developed a unique identity and learning experience for their pupils.

“Their pupil-led learning philosophy is something that should be protected and not lost in a merger with another school with different values.

The Vale of Glamorgan Council is currently working on going through the consultation responses ready for the full cabinet to make a decision.

https://www.change.org/p/vale-of-glamorgan-council-save-bute-cottage-nursery-school