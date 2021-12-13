ORDERS of lateral flow tests from the gov.uk website have been temporarily suspended to catch up with demand, the UK Health Security Agency has said.

They said: “due to exceptionally high demand, ordering lateral flow tests on gov.uk has been temporarily suspended to fulfil existing orders”.

“Everyone who needs a lateral flow test can collect test kits – either at their local pharmacy, some community sites and some schools and colleges.”

This follows as many users were faced with a “try again later” message on the website when trying to order a lateral flow test.

When users go to the website to order a test, they are met with the message: “Sorry, there are no more home tests available right now.

"Try again later.

"Or, you can go back and try to book a test site appointment instead."

This follows a recent announcement on Sunday, December 12 that the booster vaccine programme would be accelerated due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

It also follows advice that those who come into contact with a positive case must test themselves daily.

The government website says: “From Tuesday, fully vaccinated contacts of a COVID-19 case should take a daily lateral flow test for seven days to slow the spread of the virus.”

The move comes as the number of Omicron variant cases rises across the UK.

Daily rapid testing applies to all contacts who are:

fully vaccinated adults – people who have had 2 jabs

all children aged 5 to 18 years and 6 months, regardless of their vaccination status

people who can prove they are unable to be vaccinated for clinical reasons

people taking part, or have taken part, in an approved clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine

There is no issue when placing an order for a PCR test.