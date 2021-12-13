POLICE are looking for a 60-year-old man who has been missing for more than five months.
Gwent Police are renewing their appeal to find 60-year-old Glyn Griffiths from Caerphilly who has been missing since June.
Mr Griffiths was last seen on the evening of Sunday, June 20, with his car found by police officers just over a week later on Monday, June 28.
A spokesman for the force said: “We know that earlier that afternoon [June 20], between 12pm and 12.45pm, he went to Asda in Caerphilly and we have some images of him nearby.
“His car was found by officers close to Heol Y Dderwen in Nantgarw on June 28.
“Glyn’s described as 5ft 9ins tall, of a slim build with grey hair.”
Anyone who has seen Mr Griffiths or with information which can help the appeal to find him is urged to contact Gwent Police.
People can call 101 quoting 2100221975, or message Gwent Police directly via their Facebook or Twitter pages.
OTHER NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.