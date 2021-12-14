A DRUG dealer was back on the streets trafficking heroin and cocaine almost as soon as he was released from prison.

Mason Quigley, 23, was caught by police selling from a satchel on Newport’s Malpas Road whilst riding a bike.

Richard Ace, prosecuting, said the defendant was arrested with drugs which had a potential street value of £3,000.

Quigley had 63.5g of heroin divided into 23 wraps and 13.2g of cocaine separated into 13 wraps.

He also had 25.5g of cannabis and was carrying £242 in cash when he was taken into custody on the night of Wednesday, October 20.

MORE NEWS: Couple jailed for running ‘highly successful’ drugs operation

The defendant admitted possession of heroin with intent to supply, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

He also admitted possession of criminal property.

READ MORE: Fish and chip shop owner fined over food hygiene failings

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Quigley was jailed in August 2020 for two counts of supplying heroin.

On those occasions, he was caught selling the class A drugs as a result of an undercover operation in Newport by Gwent Police.

Quigley was sent to prison for 27 months last year and was on licence when he was arrested for these latest offences.

Stuart John, representing the defendant, said in mitigation that his client should be given the appropriate discount for his guilty pleas.

His lawyer told the court how Quigley was the “black sheep” of his family and how his mother worked for the NHS.

Mr John added how the defendant’s crimes were of an “unsophisticated nature”.

The judge, Record Dyfed Llion Thomas, jailed Quigley, of Pilton Vale, Newport, for 39 months.

The defendant must pay a victim surcharge following release from prison and the court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.

There was no application made by the prosecution under the Proceeds of Crime Act.