A GIRL has been taken to hospital after falling "from a height" at a Caldicot school.
The girl, believed to be 11 years old, was taken to University Hospital Wales shortly before 12pm this afternoon.
The incident occurred at Caldicot Comprehensive School in the town.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at approximately 11.20am today, Monday, December 13, to reports of a person having suffered a fall from height at Caldicot Comprehensive School.
"We responded with one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance.
"One patient was taken to University Hospital Wales, Cardiff for further treatment."
