NEWPORT City Council’s website needs to be updated and made easier to use, councillors have said.
In a Democratic Services Committee meeting held on Monday, December 13, Labour councillor Trevor Watkins said he received “continual complaints” about the website.
Cllr Watkins, who represents Tredegar Park, added that the website is “too complicated” for residents to navigate.
Labour councillor Mark Whitcutt and Conservative group leader Cllr Matthew Evans backed Cllr Watkins and said the current website was not good enough.
Cllr Evans, who represents Allt-yr-yn, said that the website is “not user-friendly”.
Gaer ward councillor Whitcutt said: “Sometimes it is easier to Google something than go to the website.”
Head of Law and Regulation, Gareth Price, agreed that the council needed to improve its website.
