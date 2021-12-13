FOUR cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant have now been identified in Gwent.

The news comes as Public Health Wales confirmed 15 new Omicron cases in Wales today (Monday).

That brings the total number of Omicron cases to 30 in Wales, among more than 4,000 in the UK.

One person is in hospital in Wales with the Omicron variant of Covid, but their location is unknown due to patient confidentiality.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has confirmed the first UK fatality linked to the new variant, and political leaders are warning of an imminent wave of infections caused by Omicron, which early research suggests spreads more easily than other known Covid strains.

The Omicron variant was first identified in South Africa last month, and since then has spread around the world, prompting many countries to reintroduce travel restrictions and some curbs on freedoms.

Here in Wales, the government has moved its regular Covid reviews from every three weeks to every week. The results of the next review of the rules are due on Friday.

And the booster jab rollout is being upped across the UK in a bid to increase immunity against Covid.

Dr Meng Khaw, national director for health protection and screening services for Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales is today confirming 15 new cases of Omicron variant in Wales. This brings us to a total of 30 cases, of which three are linked to international travel.

“There are now Omicron cases in every health board area in Wales.

“In total, there are now four cases are in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, five are in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area, four in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board area, and 14 in the Cardiff & Vale University Health Board area. There is one case each in the Hywel Dda University Health Board area, the Powys Teaching Health Board area, and the Swansea Bay University Health Board area.

“As we have said previously, an increase in cases of Omicron variant in Wales is to be expected.”