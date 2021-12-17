A CHEPSTOW pub has unveiled its fresh new look and a revamped menu ahead of the new year.
The Two Rivers at Chepstow, on Newport Road close to the Wye Valley and the Forest of Dean, officially re-opened with a new look and reinvigorated menu on Friday (December 10).
The country pub and lodge, managed by Liam Brace, has been renovated with new furnishings with their menu featuring British pub favourites and some new classics, along with some additions to the drinks selection at the venue.
General manager Liam Brace said: "We’re so excited to finally open our ‘new’ doors to the local community of Chepstow. The team has been working hard to ensure everything in the lead up to the opening ran smoothly.
“We’ve had some incredible feedback from the community so far and can’t wait for everyone to come down and experience the new setting and menu for themselves.”
The Two Rivers at Chepstow celebrates the features of a traditional country pub, and has been refreshed with Farrow & Ball colours, a fire, hand-crafted wall panelling and new furnishings. Guests can eat within the venue or al fresco on the terrace.
Two Rivers at Chepstow is open from midday seven days a week – closing at 10.30pm on Sundays and at 11pm on other days.
Find out more at www.tworiverspubchepstow.co.uk
