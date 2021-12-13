FIRST Minister Mark Drakeford has addressed Wales on the Covid situation - including a rise in the omicron variant.

His short announcement was aired on BBC and on social media earlier - here's a summary of what ppeople should know:

What was the announcement?

Welsh Government plans to have offered all eligible adults in Wales their booster jab before the end of the year "if possible".

What is an eligible adult?

An eligible adult is anyone aged 18+ who has had their second dose of the Covid vaccine three months or more ago. As there must be three months between a person's second Covid vaccine and a booster, anyone who's had their second jab within the last three months will not currently be eligible for a booster.

Why has Welsh Government announced this target?

According to Mark Drakeford: "By the end of the month, omicron [variant] will have become the dominant form of the virus in Wales, bringing a new wave of infections and illness."

Evidence has suggested that "two doses of the vaccine is simply not enough to give the level of protection against the infection we all need".

What action has been taken to speed the roll-out of the booster programme in Wales?

New clinics have been opened and operating hours extended.

Mr Drakeford said:" Urgent efforts are now underway to accelerate the programme even further so we can offer all eligible adults an appointment by the end of this year if possible."

What is the omicron situation currently in Wales?

Public Health Wales latest Covid statistics are available here - with some insight into the omicron variant available here.