A FORMER Newport County AFC player was warned he faces jail time after he admitted causing “unnecessary suffering” to a French bulldog.
Cortez Belle, 38, pleaded guilty to an animal welfare offence over a dog called Tinker Bell.
It relates to him failing to provide vet treatment regarding polyp like growths affecting the animal’s ears which became inflamed and sore.
The charge also relates to inadequate treatment in respect of a large mass affecting the dog's left ear which had become infected, ulcerated and painful.
The offence was committed between June 11 and August 11.
Belle, of Orb Drive, Newport, was told “all options” would be open when he is sentenced on December 30.
He was granted unconditional bail.
Belle, a former defender, also played for Chippenham Town, Merthyr Tydfil and Chester City.
