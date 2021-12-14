Many Tears Animal Rescue have received some blockbuster donations for a charity auction taking place on Wednesday.
The rescue centre is selling items on eBay to raise funds for their work caring for needy dogs.
International rugby has done its part for Many Tears Animal Rescue with donations from England winger Johnny May and Wales prop Dillon Lewis.
Both have provided the rescue centre with signed international jerseys.
All of the money raised by the items will go to Many Tears Animal Rescue.
A post on its Facebook page said: “The perfect Christmas gifts for rugby fans!
“We have very kindly been donated two signed Rugby jerseys to raise money for the rescue.
“We have a signed England 2019 rugby jersey very kindly donated by Jonny May and signed by the entire team.
“We also have a signed Wales Autumn Nations 2021 rugby jersey very kindly donated by Dillon Lewis and signed by the entire team.
“Both shirts are on eBay and the auctions end on Dec 15th, so you will receive them in time for Christmas.
“All of the proceeds will go to Many Tears Animal Rescue.
“Thank you so much to Jonny May and Dillon Lewis for your kindness and support to the rescue.”
You can bid on Dillon Lewis’ Wales jersey here, and Johnny May’s England jersey here.
Based in Carmarthenshire, Many Tears Animal Rescue is at Cwmlogin House, Cefneithin, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, SA14 7HB.
