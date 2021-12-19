CHRISTMAS spirit is in a Gwent town – thanks to a group of yarn-bombers.

Risca’s yarn-bombing group have created a number of festive designs and placed them around the town to lift everyone’s spirits.

The group was started by Gill Hollister in the summer after seeing yarn bombing while on a trip to Haverfordwest.

“I suggested that we do that [the yarn bombing] when I founded the group as I felt that we needed to do something to lift everyone’s spirits this Christmas," she said

“Especially after all the Covid lockdowns and restrictions.”

The 100 members of the group got to work on the festive designs both at home and at Nicola Jameson who runs Hive’s craft shop in Risca.

They have created four Post Box Christmas toppers as well as decorated Tredegar Park’s gates in the town and lampposts including parts of Ty Sign.

“We’ve had a very positive response to all the yarn bomb items out on display by residents.”

Ms Hollister – an avid crocheter – created a poppy design Post Box topper for Armistice Day and has a number of other designs planned with the group.