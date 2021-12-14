NEW PS5 stock is landing at multiple stores in the UK this morning, but you will have to act fast to get your hands on one.

The in-demand console will be available from Game and EE today.

But you will have to be quick as the consoles have proven hard to get hold of.

The PlayStation 5 is the most sought-after gadget on the planet right now with gamers desperately trying to get their hands on a new console.

Following its November 2022 release, Brits have found it nearly impossible to find Sony’s latest gaming console.

📰 PlayStation 5 Restock Confirmed For GAME



🛍️ GAME

🗓️ 14th December

⏰ 9-11:30am GMT

🚚 Priority orders by 16/12

🚚 Standard orders by 20/12



🔗 PS5: https://t.co/SCiX2RCpD3

🔗 PS5 Digital: https://t.co/VyICkZ3N1x

🔗 PS5 Bundles: https://t.co/5prOOlwRzZ#PS5 #ad pic.twitter.com/B2p7kg0An8 — PS5 Stock UK (@PS5StockAlertUK) December 13, 2021

Whenever new stock lands, it is picked up within seconds and often sells out within a minute.

PS5 stock at Game

New Playstation 5 consoles will be available online at Game from 9am.

The new stock is earmarked to be available between 9am and 11.30am, though PS5s have often sold out almost instantly following new stock drops.

Priority orders from the store would arrive on December 16, and standard orders by December 20, meaning there is plenty of time to have the PS5 delivered in time for Christmas.

PS5 stock at EE

The new consoles are also available at EE.

📰 PlayStation 5 Restock Confirmed For EE



🛍️ EE Members Only

🗓️ Tuesday, 14/12

⏰ 10am GMT



🔗 PS5 Bundles: https://t.co/0Hx0hfTe8D



🗞️ Only available via 'Add To Plan' section.#PS5 #ad pic.twitter.com/0UqE0g81Hz — PS5 Stock UK (@PS5StockAlertUK) December 13, 2021

Only members will be able to access the sale which will begin at 10am.

Demand for PS5 stock in the UK

Demand for the Playstation 5 has been so great that many retailers have brought in new rules to avoid scalpers taking advantage of the system for profit.

Game said: “PlayStation 5's continue to be in very high demand and that demand far outweighs current supply.

“We have strong measures in place to help ensure that our ‘1 per customer’ statement is maintained to allow for as many individual customers to successfully purchase as possible.

“All pre-orders are subject to automatic checks.

“Order updates take place after a customer will have received a valid order confirmation email.

“At the present time these orders are still pre-orders and as such no payments have yet been taken from customers.

“Payments will commence once our order checks have been completed.”