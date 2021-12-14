IF YOU'RE looking to update your furniture, you’ve recently moved or just fancy browsing some beautiful home pieces, then you’re in luck.

MADE has announced a 40% off winter sale lasting until January 25, 2022.

The online retailer's sale covers a wide variety of products, from sofas and coffee tables to dining tables and chairs.

To help you make the most of the incredible sale, we’ve put together a list of the best deals you can find on the MADE website.

MADE sale products

Left Hand Facing Chaise End Sofa Bed with Storage

South Wales Argus: Left Hand Facing Chaise End Sofa Bed with Storage (MADE)Left Hand Facing Chaise End Sofa Bed with Storage (MADE)

This sofa bed was £1399 but on the sale it can be snapped up for just £829. It comes in both grey and storm blue.

Find out more and buy it here.

Super King Size Ottoman Storage Bed

South Wales Argus: Super King Size Ottoman Storage Bed (MADE)Super King Size Ottoman Storage Bed (MADE)

This beautiful king bed is reduced from £899 to £699. It comes in various colours including Sycamore Green.

You can find out more and buy the bed here.

Compact Sideboard

South Wales Argus: Compact Sideboard (MADE)Compact Sideboard (MADE)

This Compact Sideboard comes in both ash colour and white. The original price was £349 but on the sale, you can get it for £279. Its stylish design makes it the perfect addition to any living room.

You can find out more here.

Wool Throw

South Wales Argus: Wool Throw (MADE)Wool Throw (MADE)

This cosy wool throw is just £35 reduced from £45. It comes in a variety of colours and will keep you cosy all winter long.

Buy the wool throw here.

Dining Table Set

South Wales Argus: Dining Table Set (MADE)Dining Table Set (MADE)

This dining table set is down £100, now just £499. It comes in three colours: Brushed Charcoal, Mango Wood & Black and Mango Wood and Brass.

It includes seating for up to 8 people with two benches that can slide neatly under the table when not in use.

Find out more and buy here.

For more deals at up to 40% off, visit the MADE website.