IF YOU'RE looking to update your furniture, you’ve recently moved or just fancy browsing some beautiful home pieces, then you’re in luck.
MADE has announced a 40% off winter sale lasting until January 25, 2022.
The online retailer's sale covers a wide variety of products, from sofas and coffee tables to dining tables and chairs.
To help you make the most of the incredible sale, we’ve put together a list of the best deals you can find on the MADE website.
MADE sale products
Left Hand Facing Chaise End Sofa Bed with Storage
This sofa bed was £1399 but on the sale it can be snapped up for just £829. It comes in both grey and storm blue.
Find out more and buy it here.
Super King Size Ottoman Storage Bed
This beautiful king bed is reduced from £899 to £699. It comes in various colours including Sycamore Green.
You can find out more and buy the bed here.
Compact Sideboard
This Compact Sideboard comes in both ash colour and white. The original price was £349 but on the sale, you can get it for £279. Its stylish design makes it the perfect addition to any living room.
Wool Throw
This cosy wool throw is just £35 reduced from £45. It comes in a variety of colours and will keep you cosy all winter long.
Dining Table Set
This dining table set is down £100, now just £499. It comes in three colours: Brushed Charcoal, Mango Wood & Black and Mango Wood and Brass.
It includes seating for up to 8 people with two benches that can slide neatly under the table when not in use.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.