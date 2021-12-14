I SAW It First is offering up to 70 per cent off in a new festive sale.
If you haven’t sorted out your festive wardrobe or finished your Christmas shopping, you’ll be sure to find everything you need.
The 70% discount applies to a select range of Christmas items, from pyjamas and Christmas jumpers to bedding and Christmas tree baubles.
No code is needed; you just need to shop the 70% Christmas selection on the website. You can find it here.
Not in need of more pyjamas or bedding? Well, you’re in luck. Sitewide there is also 60% off with code ‘WINTER 60’.
With over 5,000 ‘new in’ styles, you’ll be sure to pick up some great pieces for the festive season.
I Saw It First sale
Gold mini skirt
Could there be a more festive or glam skirt?
With the discount code, you can pick up this festive, gold mini skirt for just £20, reduced from £50.
Stylish orange and pink cardigan
You can get this cardigan for £12. Without the discount, you’d be paying £30.
It's stylish long sleeves and cropped length make it a great staple for winter drinks out.
Red quilted jacket
It is well and truly jacket season and this cosy quilted jacket will keep you warm all through the winter. It is £70 full price, but with the 60% off code, you can buy it for £28.
You can get all this and more on the I Saw It First website. Your winter wardrobe won't know what's coming!
Don't forget to use code 'WINTER60' to get your discount.
