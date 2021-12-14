I SAW It First is offering up to 70 per cent off in a new festive sale.

If you haven’t sorted out your festive wardrobe or finished your Christmas shopping, you’ll be sure to find everything you need.

The 70% discount applies to a select range of Christmas items, from pyjamas and Christmas jumpers to bedding and Christmas tree baubles.

No code is needed; you just need to shop the 70% Christmas selection on the website. You can find it here.

Not in need of more pyjamas or bedding? Well, you’re in luck. Sitewide there is also 60% off with code ‘WINTER 60’.

With over 5,000 ‘new in’ styles, you’ll be sure to pick up some great pieces for the festive season.

I Saw It First sale

Gold mini skirt

Could there be a more festive or glam skirt?

With the discount code, you can pick up this festive, gold mini skirt for just £20, reduced from £50.

Gold Skirt (I Saw It First)

Buy it here.

Stylish orange and pink cardigan

You can get this cardigan for £12. Without the discount, you’d be paying £30.

It's stylish long sleeves and cropped length make it a great staple for winter drinks out.

Orange Swirl Cardigan (I Saw It First)

Buy it here.

Red quilted jacket

It is well and truly jacket season and this cosy quilted jacket will keep you warm all through the winter. It is £70 full price, but with the 60% off code, you can buy it for £28.

Red quilted coat (I Saw It First)

Buy it here.

You can get all this and more on the I Saw It First website. Your winter wardrobe won't know what's coming!

Don't forget to use code 'WINTER60' to get your discount.

Shop the full I Saw It First Sale on the website here.