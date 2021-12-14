ROYAL Mail has warned of severe delays with deliveries in the run-up to Christmas, according to reports.
With higher demand and widespread sickness, the Mail on Sunday reports offices affected reached an all-time high of 32 offices last week.
A Royal Mail Spokesperson said: “Deliveries are operating as normal across most of the country. We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week.
“In a small number of local offices this may temporarily not be possible due to local issues such as COVID-related self-isolation, high levels of sick absence, resourcing, or other local factors.”
As the festive month gets underway, the parcel delivery firm has warned customers to order their online gifts and shopping well in advance, and to post their festive greetings early, to help its postmen and women deliver the bumper festive mailbag.
Royal Mail reveal latest recommended posting dates for Christmas 2021
Saturday 18 December
- 2nd class
- 2nd class signed for
- Royal Mail 48
Tuesday 21 December
- 1st class
- 1st class signed for
Thursday 23 December
- Special Delivery Guaranteed
Further information can be found on the Royal Mail website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.