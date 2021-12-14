ALL pupils at a Caerphilly borough school are learning from home for the rest of the week due to staff shortages.

Blackwood Comprehensive School has made the decision as there are not enough school staff – which they highlight in a letter to parents as caretakers – to keep pupils safe.

The letter written by headteacher Jane Wilkie and seen by the Argus says that Ms Wilkie spoke with the chair of governors in relation to the decision – and it will see pupils learn from home for the remainder of term.

MORE NEWS:

The letter said: “This morning I spoke to our chair of the governing body as we currently do not have any site staff (caretakers) in school and this situation is set to continue. Consequently, we have taken the difficult decision to move to remote learning for our pupils for the rest of the week as we do not have sufficient staff in school to keep the school community safe.”

Ms Wilkie highlights that procedures will be put in place to support the most vulnerable learners.

She ended the letter with: “It is certainly not how I would have wished to end the term, now that we are so close.

“All at Blackwood Comprehensive School would like to wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. We hope you have a safe and restful Christmas break.”

The end of the current term is Friday, December 17.