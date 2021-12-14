A MAN is to stand trial accused of causing the death by dangerous driving of a 72-year-old grandmother.
Jordan Horder pleaded not guilty to the alleged offence in relation to pedestrian Mary Eiddwen Phillips in Cwmbran last year while driving a Volkswagen Golf car.
She died following a collision on Llywelyn Road, near to the junction of Woodside Road, at around 7pm on Friday, November 27, 2020.
Horder, 28, of The Crescent, Cwmbran, also denied causing her death by careless driving at a hearing before Judge Michael Fitton QC at Cardiff Crown Court.
MORE NEWS: Drug dealer was ‘masquerading as a hard-working family man’
The defendant is due to stand trial on September 5, 2022.
Horder, who was granted bail, was represented by Heath Edwards.
Eugene Egan appeared for the prosecution.
Following death, her family paid tribute to her: “Our Mum, Eiddwen, has been tragically taken from us far too soon.
“She was a proud mother, mum-in-law and grandmother who spent her working life caring for others.
"Firstly, as a nurse and then following in her own mother’s footsteps by becoming a midwife.
“Since retirement she has travelled extensively, enjoyed gardening, reading, socialising with friends and former work colleagues.
“She loved spending time with her family, who are devastated by her loss and will be very sadly missed by all who knew her”.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.