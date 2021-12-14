POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information after a break-in at a Newport house.
Gwent Police would like to speak to the men in the pictures who were in the area of Kier Hardie Crescent in Newport on Friday, November 12.
The owner of the property returned home at around 11.20pm and found that his house had reportedly been entered by an unknown person at some point between 7.30pm and 7.45pm.
No items were taken.
Anyone with any information about the break-in or the identity of the two pictured men is asked to contact the force on 101 or through their social media pages and use the reference 2100398162.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
