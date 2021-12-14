WORRIED parents are campaigning against open balconies at a new "super school" after an 11-year-old girl plunged over the edge.

The schoolgirl was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after she fell in front of classmates at the £36 million new school in Caldicot, Monmouthshire.

The open-plan 1,500-pupil building opened just four years ago - with a string of balconies over three floors overlooking a central atrium to encourage an "interactive learning environment".

Parents are now calling for safety measures to be put in place to secure the "unprotected heights" and "make the school safer."

A petition has now been launched by a former pupil of Caldicot School in Monmouthshire - and has gained over 1,000 signatures.

One former pupil told how she attempted suicide at the school in 2018 but claims nothing was done to "make the school safer for emotionally vulnerable pupils."

She said: "The balconies are in full view with no nets or anything in place to prevent injury.

"After my attempt I felt very unsupported by the school which had a detrimental impact on my education and I have been rebuilding my life ever since."

The super-school was described as having the latest in open-plan design for "inclusive learning" when it opened in 2017.

At the time, headteacher Susan Gwyer-Roberts said: “I’m looking forward to welcoming pupils and colleagues into our 21st century school this September.

“I would like to thank staff, pupils, parents, governors and all our partners for their significant contribution into the design, to make this an inclusive learning environment for everyone."

Gwent Police say they were called to the scene at 12.15pm on Monday to reports "an 11-year-old girl had fallen from a balcony."

A Monmouthshire County Council spokesman said: "Following a serious incident at Caldicot Comprehensive School this morning we are supporting learners and their families along with the wider school family. We are working closely with all relevant agencies."

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said they received reports "of a person having suffered a fall from height at Caldicot Comprehensive School."

He added: "We responded with one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance. One patient was taken to University Hospital Wales, Cardiff for further treatment."

The girl's condition has not yet been revealed but she is undergoing tests at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.