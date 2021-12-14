PREMIER League prospect Finn Azaz is being inspired by Football League legend Kevin Ellison at Newport County AFC, both on the pitch and in the house.

The 21-year-old midfielder switched from West Bromwich Albion to Aston Villa in the summer and swiftly went out on loan to the Exiles.

The Villans will be thrilled by the strides made on the field by classy Azaz, who has grown into being a key figure for County under new boss James Rowberry.

He will also return to the West Midlands with valuable life lessons courtesy of living with in-form striker Dom Telford, defender Priestley Farquharson and evergreen Ellison.

Azaz was six months old when the 42-year-old made his solitary Premier League appearance for Leicester City against Manchester United at Old Trafford on March, 2001.

Fast forward 20 years and the pair are teammates; Ellison came on for Azaz at the death last Saturday to ensure the loanee’s wonder goal against Port Vale turned out to be the winner.

The Villa prospect is in his second season as a professional footballer and is learning from a man who has spent decades in the EFL.

WISE: Kevin Ellison is passing on tips to County's youngsters

Azaz said: “Me and Dom were speaking about this and it’s just a privilege to be able to learn from a legend, although I’d never say that to his face!

“It’s unbelievable to learn from Kev, I have come in and have decided to just ask him questions and try to copy stuff that he does.

“He does yoga, swimming, healthy eating, everything he possibly can to maintain his health and fitness.

“He’s an inspiration, you wonder how he has managed to maintain it but when you are there you can see how because he does things differently to other players.”

Azaz has made 21 appearances for County and his growing importance was evident last weekend when he played a role in the leveller and then scored a stunning winner in the 2-1 success.

Lewis Collins dinked in a cross that he controlled on his chest before he flicked the ball back and curled in a perfect finish.

“In pro football it’s probably the best goal I’ve scored,” said Azaz, who also hit a wonderful drive from distance against Stevenage.

“I am happy with the goal but the team performance was ridiculous all over the park against a team higher than us in the league. It was so good, we were really dominant.

“It was a tough week and we went behind in both games against Sutton and Port Vale, so the wins showed our character. We pulled each other through it."