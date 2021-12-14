A PAEDOPHILE told the police he “enjoyed fantasising about sexually assaulting children” after his home was raided.

Newport Crown Court heard a search warrant was executed at Jamie Harris’ home after he told an undercover officer on Kik he had abused two children.

Although the claims were false, detectives found indecent images on the defendant’s mobile phone.

They included child abuse pictures of a young boy with a woman and another of a girl, aged between four and six, being assaulted by a man.

Harry Baker, prosecuting, said: “The defendant told the police he had never abused any child nor planned to.

“He said he had no sexual interest in children but enjoyed fantasising about sexually abusing children.”

Harris, 35, of Heol Edward Lewis, Gelligaer, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing indecent images of children in June of this year.

There were two category A pictures, showing the most serious type of child abuse, one category B and four category C images.

The defendant had one previous conviction for an unrelated offence.

Rosamund Rutter, representing Harris, asked for her client to be given credit for his guilty pleas.

The court was told the defendant had lost his job and was currently “unfit to work”.

Judge Daniel Williams told Harris he had watched children being abused for “sexual entertainment”.

The defendant was jailed for six months, suspended for two years.

Harris was ordered to complete 29 sessions of a sex offender programme and a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He must register as a sex offender for the next years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.

The defendant will have to pay £720 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

The judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of Harris’ mobile phone.