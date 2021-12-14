NONE of Wales’ two newly recorded deaths relating to Covid-19 was recorded in the Gwent region according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics.

The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area remains at 1,120 and Wales’ total rises to 6,491 according to Public Health Wales.

Of the 1,819 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 309 were in the Gwent region. 94 of these were in Newport, 84 in Caerphilly, 79 in Monmouthshire, 28 in Blaenau Gwent and 24 in Torfaen.

Torfaen records the lowest number of cases in Wales.

Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:

  • Anglesey - 68
  • Blaenau Gwent - 28
  • Bridgend - 104
  • Caerphilly - 84
  • Cardiff - 164
  • Carmarthenshire - 89
  • Ceredigion - 29
  • Conwy - 57
  • Denbighshire - 39
  • Flintshire - 90
  • Gwynedd - 67
  • Merthyr Tydfil - 27
  • Monmouthshire - 79
  • Neath Port Talbot - 75
  • Newport - 94
  • Pembrokeshire - 88
  • Powys - 69
  • Rhondda Cynon Taf - 121
  • Swansea - 136
  • Torfaen - 24
  • Vale of Glamorgan - 92
  • Wrexham - 87
  • Unknown location - 8
  • Resident outside Wales – 100