A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MICHAEL THOMAS, 44, of Bryn Teg, Bargoed, was jailed for 26 weeks after he admitted stealing a handbag and a purse following a burglary at the warehouse of Tesco Express, Highfields Way, Blackwood, on September 12.

He was ordered to pay £360 compensation.

JOEL PHASEY, 18, of Portskewett Street, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply on November 10, 2020.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

DONNA GORDON, 53, of Sycamore Terrace, Magor, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted drink driving at Magor services on the M4 with 99 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on November 19.

She was made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, an alcohol treatment requirement and banned from driving for two years.

Gordon must pay a £95 surcharge.

JACOB ISAAC WILLIAMS, 22, of Haulfryn, Clydach, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £364 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without due care and attention on Bath Row on April 9.

His driving record was endorsed with nine points.

GARETH DAVID JAMES, 35, of Glandwr Street, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 48 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and driving without insurance on Newall Street on November 22.

He was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

WAYNE ALAN PRICE, 46, of Rhos Y Dderwen, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £385 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 46 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on November 20.

There was no obligatory driving disqualification because the court heard there were “special reasons” in the shortness of the distance driven, there was no danger to the public and the defendant drove less than a car length.

DAFYDD ELLIOTT, 38, of Moore Crescent, Ringland, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to public disorder in Dawson Close on November 22.

MARTIN KEITH HALE, 53, of Hollybush Close, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted drink driving with 106 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Monnow Way on November 18.

He was made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for four years and ordered to pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CARL HATHERALL, 35, of Cardigan Crescent, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for eight months after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on November 18.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.