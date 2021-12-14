A THIRD Domino’s branch has opened in Newport – and people looking for a job can grab a slice of the action.

Pizza company Domino’s opened their shop near Maesglas Retail Park, on Port Road in Newport, on Monday (December 13).

The new Domino’s has created 40 new jobs in the area – including pizza chefs, in store team members and delivery drivers.

Area manager at Newport Domino’s, Naveed, said: “We’re excited to have opened a third store in Newport allowing us to deliver our delicious menu of handcrafted pizzas to even more of our loyal customers across the county.

“We’re still on the lookout for exceptional people to be part of our team including drivers and in-store team members.

“With more than four in five of our store managers starting their own career out as team member, these roles offer a great opportunity for ambitious people looking to grow and build a career with the nation’s best-loved pizza company.”

Anyone interested in a position in working as a driver or within the store can contact the recruitment team at jobs@dpsw.co.uk

OTHER NEWS:

The newly opened Domino’s has joined Newport’s existing branches on Malpas Road and Chepstow Road. Further afield, there are Domino’s venues in Cwmbran, Pontypool, and Risca.

To celebrate the opening, Domino’s on Port Road is offering customers any pizza for £8.99 when they collect – with this available until Sunday, January 2.

People can call the store on 01633 222278, visit www.dominos.co.uk or order through the Domino’s app.