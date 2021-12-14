ANT and Dec have paid tribute to Britain’s Got Talent legend David J Brent, who has sadly passed away as the ITV show sent condolences to his family.
David appeared on the show every year in one way or another looking to impress the judges with his array of performances.
Tweeting on Tuesday, the Official Britain’s Got Talent social media accounts paid tribute to the “heart of the show”.
We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of David J Watson. David was a much-loved part of #BGT, bringing fun and heart to the show year after year. We send our condolences to all his friends and family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8H3MpxCPFx— BGT (@BGT) December 14, 2021
BGT tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of David J Watson. David was a much-loved part of #BGT, bringing fun and heart to the show year after year.
“We send our condolences to all his friends and family.”
So sorry to hear this. We looked forward to seeing David every year and enjoy what he would create for us. All of us at #BGT will miss him. Our thoughts are with his friends and family 🙏 https://t.co/YEeAW6f48w— antanddec (@antanddec) December 14, 2021
Hosts of the show, And and Dec, who would welcome David year after year also paid tribute.
The Geordie duo tweeted: “So sorry to hear this. We looked forward to seeing David every year and enjoy what he would create for us.
“All of us at #BGT will miss him. Our thoughts are with his friends and family”
