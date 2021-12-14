ORGANISERS of a popular Powys event have announced dates for two shows that will be taking place next year.
No Bull Just Beer and Bikes rally will be taking place over the end of May bank holiday and August bank holiday, at Penmaenau Farm, just outside Builth Wells.
The first event takes place from May 26-30 and the summer show will take place between August 25-29.
Tickets will be £30 per person for a full weekend, with under-14s free when accompanied by an adult
The popular bike and music festivals provide a large indoor venue for visitors with live bands and excellent camping facilities, as well as a late bar and catering facilities.
It was a mixed bag for the events and organisers in 2021 as the August festival eventually went ahead after some concerns, but Covid-19 put paid to the May show.
The show, hosted by Penmaenau Events and held at the family’s Penmaenau farm in Llanelwedd, just outside Builth, celebrated 13 years in 2021 and has been growing in strength ever since the first event, which was held in 2009.
To keep up to date with proceedings or to find out more information about the No Bull event, visit their Facebook page, website at www.nobullbeerandbikes.co.uk or email info@nobullbeerandbikes.co.uk.
