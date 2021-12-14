THE Welsh Government could announce some further Covid restrictions for the Christmas period due to the spread of the Omicron variant, the health minister has warned.

Ministers are due to meet on Thursday to review the national rules and measures, and the results of that meeting are expected that evening or on Friday, when the first minister is set to hold a press conference.

At another briefing, held today to discuss the vaccine booster programme, health minister Eluned Morgan was asked about the possibility of future restrictions, including another lockdown.

We have taken a look at the possible restrictions which could be imposed.

Lockdowns

A return to the total lockdown of the early pandemic last year is probably not very likely.

However, with Omicron spreading as it is nothing should be discounted, with the less strict lockdowns we all experienced this year a possibility.

Ms Morgan did say though, that any new lockdown would be "more difficult for us to instigate without the support of the UK Government".

"Cconversations are always ongoing with the UK Government in terms of what is possible," she said.

"We are still assessing the situation but there is a likelihood that we will see some additional restrictions being introduced at the next review".

Cancelling Christmas

Last Christmas was hard for a lot of us.

Not being able to see loved ones and many spending the festive period along is not something anyone wants to see again.

But, the health minister has not ruled out a repeat of Christmas 2020.

She said: "The last thing we want to do is to cancel Christmas... [but] we are not taking anything off the table either."

An increase in the Covid level

Wales is currently in alert level 0.

At alert level 0, which has been in place since August, there are no legal limits on the number of people who can meet, including in private homes, public places or at events.

In addition all businesses and premises may be open.

Hospitality restrictions

Pubs and restaurants have already reported high numbers of Christmas party cancellations as Omicron uncertainty spreads.

A mandated closure on pubs, restaurants and the like, which hit the sector hard earlier in the pandemic, would only come into force if Wales was put under level 3 restrictions.

Even then, that would still permit outdoor service.

Nightclub closures

Clubs would have to close if we see level 1 restrictions returned.

This is more likely than some of the measures we've discussed, but would also hit the sector hard with New Year's Eve events likely bearing the brunt.

Limit on festive household mixing

In Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has urged the public to keep any festive gatherings to a limit of no more than three households.

While this is still more lenient than last year, it would still affect a lot of larger families and those with regular visitors who live further away.

Rule of six

Earlier in the pandemic rules were introduced meaning no more than six people could meet inside. New restrictions along these lines could be on the cards this week.