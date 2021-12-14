A DOUBLE-DECKER bus used for cutting trees has only been used for five days since Caerphilly County Borough Council bought it in 2017.

A Freedom of information request made by the council’s Plaid Cymru group revealed the purchase, modification and maintenance of the bus cost the council more than £25,000.

The bus was bought for £6,896, while modifications cost £15,209.92, and maintenance costs came to £3,242.22.

Plaid Cymru Councillor John Roberts said he received a complaint about the purchase.

Cllr Roberts, who represents the Aber Valley ward, said: “In terms of the overall council budget this may seem like small beer, but the purchase of this bus represents a scandalous waste of public money.

“It also begs the question about whether there are other incidents of wastage. This might have been bought with all good intentions but public money is tight and the last thing we want is for it to be thrown away.”

The tree-cutting bus is no longer in operation and has since been sold by the council for £2,060 at auction.

Cllr Roberts said: “The council leader needs to order an immediate investigation into how this debacle happened so the authority learns lessons and this never happens again.”

A council spokesperson said: “Advice was sought at the time of the purchase from the Vehicle Maintenance Manager, the vehicle was used on a number of occasions during the tree-cutting season and it was beyond economical repair at the time of the disposal.

“Technology has since advanced and we are exploring new and more sustainable methods for the future.”