PLANS revealing a first glimpse of how the proposed Cardiff Parkway station could look have been released.

The designs have been revealed for the proposed new railway station, to the south of St Mellons Business Park, following endorsement by the Burns Commission, which was set up after the proposed M4 relief road was scrapped, and the Hendy Review.

The new station, which is currently with Cardiff Council for planning determination, will welcome approximately 800,000 passengers each year, with journeys of just seven minutes to Cardiff Central and Newport.

The station is part of the South Wales Metro, and is a key recommendation of the South East Wales Transport “Burns” Commission.

Most recently the Hendy Union Connectivity review endorsed the Burns recommendations including new stations like Cardiff Parkway.

One of the latest images shows how the station may look from one of the four platforms, which will serve local routes and direct mainline journeys to other parts of the UK, including London, north Wales, Manchester, Bristol and the south west.

The other image shows a view of the interior of the station building, with Transport for Wales livery.

Cardiff Parkway is part of a wider 90,000sqm development of a business district which could support up to 6,000 jobs with a sustainable transport hub promoting active travel and easy access to rail services.

Nigel Roberts, Chairman of Cardiff Parkway Developments, said: “Our proposals are for a sustainable, well-connected garden business district with public transport and active travel at its heart.

"This development will bring investment to an area that has long suffered from underinvestment, create new employment opportunities, and better connect people in this region of south east Wales.

"While the unprecedented challenges we’ve all had to endure over the last two years have impacted our programme, our team is as motivated as ever.

"We are really looking forward to making that recommendation a reality for everyone by starting on site next year as soon as our planning application is determined.”