TESCO distribution staff have delayed strike action after an improved pay offer from the company.

Staff in Magor will join more than 5,000 nationally in a vote starting tomorrow.

Usdaw has secured a new and much improved pay offer from Tesco and will be balloting members in nine distribution sites starting tomorrow.

Planned industrial action in the week before Christmas Eve has been suspended pending the result of the ballot.

The two ballots involve more than 5,000 Usdaw members, employed as drivers and warehouse workers, at nine Tesco distribution centres in: Daventry Clothing, Goole, Hinckley, Lichfield, Livingston, Magor (both trunk and main sites), Peterborough and Southampton.

Joanne McGuinness - Usdaw National Officer said: “After the overwhelming vote in favour of industrial action, Tesco reopened pay negotiations with Usdaw.

"I am pleased to say that we have been successful in achieving a significantly improved offer and Usdaw is recommending that members accept it in the ballot.

“Full details of the offer will be shared from noon on Wednesday, when the ballot opens. Having reached this improved offer, we have withdrawn notice of strike action.

“I want to thank our members for their support and determination during the industrial action ballot.

"This is a clear demonstration of what can be achieved when we collectively stand together.”