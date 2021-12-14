THIS is the chilling 999 call made by Savannah Brockhill after she fatally wounded Star Hobson in a violent attack on the defenceless toddler.

Brockhill, 28, of Hawthorn Close, Keighley, has been found guilty of murdering 16-month-old Star on September 22, 2020, inflicting catastrophic abdominal injuries through a punch, kick or stamp.

Star’s mother, Frankie Smith, 20, of Wesley Place, Keighley, was acquitted of murder but found guilty of causing or allowing the death of her daughter.

In the 999 call, Brockhill calmly puts on record her cover story she spent 11 minutes concocting while desperately trying to revive Star and avoid involvement of emergency services.

She tells the operator how she “heard a bang” and found Star on the floor of the living room “looking winded”, before “shouting her mum in”.

A jury found Brockhill guilty of attacking Star when she had her alone in Smith’s flat – when Smith had left the room to change her sanitary pad – a continuation of violence towards Star that had grown in severity over the last few months.

The 999 call took place 11 minutes after a Google search made by Smith for “how to bring babies out of shock”, made after she’d rushed into her living room after hearing a thud and someone say “Oh Star” and found Brockhill sat on the sofa holding Star, who was struggling to breathe.

In that 11 minutes, Brockhill had tried in vain to bring Star around herself, performing CPR, taking her to the window for air and splashing her with cold water, before accepting they needed proper help and calling 999.

Smith claimed she had said repeatedly they needed to call for help, but first aid-trained Brockhill had said everything was fine, and Smith under the coercive control of Brockhill, accepted what she said.

Paramedics arrived at the flat 15 minutes after the call began, greeted by a “calm, not panicking” Brockhill who walked them up to the second floor flat with no urgency. They immediately realised Star needed urgent help and moved her to the ambulance where they worked on her for 20 minutes before taking her to hospital, but Star was effectively dead when she entered the ambulance.

She was taken to hospital where she was declared dead.

After the ambulance left, Brockhill spent seven minutes back inside the flat "getting her keys", before "driving to the wrong hospital". When she arrived at Airedale, she sunk to her knees in theatrics before becoming angry and shouting.

After being interviewed, the women left to Brockhill's sister's house, where they were later spoken to by police before being arrested a couple of days later.