AN INDEPENDENT cinema owner who refused to ask customers for Covid passes has been spared spending Christmas in prison after admitting to defying a court order to close her business.

Anna Redfern, who runs Cinema & Co in Swansea, was summoned for the third time to face an allegation of contempt of court after going against an order imposed by a judge last month.

The mother-of-one admitted the contempt charge, and pleaded guilty to criminal damage, and two counts of failing to comply with the Coronavirus Act 2020.

She received a 28-day suspended sentence after promising a judge at Swansea Magistrates’ Court she would stop breaching coronavirus regulations.

And she was ordered to pay a £15,000 fine, and the council’s legal costs of £8,940 within 56 days.

It came after a ruling by District Judge Neale Thomas on November 30 to shut down the Castle Street cinema after it was found to be in breach of a number of Covid public health regulations.

The following day, Ms Redfern reopened the venue to host a Christmas film screening, despite being warned she could be found in contempt if she did.

Ms Redfern has publicly said she is “taking a stand” against the Covid pass scheme.

During the hearing on Tuesday, prosecutor Lee Reynolds said council officers were first prompted to visit the cinema on November 18 after receiving over 70 complaints from members of the public, and seeing Ms Redfern appear in media interviews to say she would not be enforcing the Covid pass rules.

Mandatory Covid passes for those attending cinemas, theatres and concert halls were brought into force in Wales on November 15.

Mr Reynolds said officers issued a closure notice after finding a “lack of measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus”.

“That notice was breached the following day. The notice having been removed by persons unknown,” he said.

The Welsh Government then issued an order for the cinema to close on public health grounds and officers were sent to change the locks.

But the cinema reopened again two days later after the locks were changed back. Ms Redfern took to social media to thank the locksmith who had attended.

Ms Redfern continued to serve customers even after the court imposed order until officers bolted the cinemas doors closed and the council began contempt proceedings against her.

“It didn’t need to get this far, a simple indication that matters would be put right and Covid rules would be adhered to would have satisfied the local authority,” Mr Reynolds said.

“It has been a deliberate and concerted effort designed only to frustrate the attempt by the local authority to ensure compliance and protect public health.

“This is not a case of attacking cinema companies. This was a cinema that failed to ask for Covid passes and that thought Covid restrictions didn’t apply to them.”

Jonathan Gwyn Mendus Edwards, defending, said his client now wished to apply to reopen her business “on a proper basis”.

He said Ms Redfern admitted breaking the law but asked the court to consider her actions were a matter of principle and her “strong disagreement” with the decisions taken by the UK and Welsh Governments during the pandemic.

He also said she had reopened because she needed to earn money, and asked the judge not to send her to prison.

Judge Thomas said: “Ms Redfern has clear views on the public health crisis and she is at odds with the local authority and Welsh Government on that issue. Both of those organisations have powers given to them to pass rules in order to address that crisis. Ms Redfern and those supporting her have taken exception to those rules.

But, he added: “Court orders are there to be obeyed, compliance is not an option.”

He said the matter was “too serious for a fine”, but said he would take into account Ms Redfern having a son and the impact “custody would have on him especially at this time of year”.

Warning Ms Redfern she could face immediate imprisonment if she breached the conditions of her sentence, he said: “This sentence has been suspended because of the assurances you’ve given me that this matter is at an end. I hope you are genuine about them.”