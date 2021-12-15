FRUSTRATIONS have been aired by a local community after sports pitches were "destroyed" by off-road bikers.

A post on social media by the Newport Conservatives said the pitches at Glebelands in Newport and the grassy areas of the Old Barn Estate have been ‘ripped up.’

Referencing the Glebelands destruction, the post said: “One pitch is in a terrible state. This isn’t just a case of ‘joyriding’ on an off-road bike. An individual has deliberately driven in circles – with the intent of ripping up the centre of the football pitch.”

The pitches at the Glebelands are regularly used by football and rugby teams and people of all ages, including children.

Several residents have also complained about off-road motorbikes ‘screeching’ around the estate late at night. The grassy areas have also been destroyed with a thick layer of mud spread across some of the pathways particularly at the top end of the estate.

Campaigner Michael Enea said: “This was a deliberate attempt to rip up the football pitches at the Glebelands. The damage to the grassy areas on the Old Barn estate has also been horrendous.

“The clean-up and jet spraying of the mud from pathways could cost hundreds of pounds. We need to see a renewed police clamp-down on the use of nuisance off-road motorbikes around Newport.”

MORE NEWS:

Newport Conservatives say they have asked Newport City Council to jet-spray the pathways on the Old Barn Estate and have asked Gwent Police to increase patrols at both in the evening.

Mr Enea said that he was told by the force there would be increased patrols.

Anyone with any information relating to the incidents or think that a bike or motorised vehicle is causing a nuisance or being used or stored illegally should contact Gwent Police on 101 with information including the date, time and location of the incident, colour, make and model of the vehicle and description of the rider.

Gwent Police have highlighted reports of a burnt-out car at the Glebelands. A spokesman for the force said: “We were called to the Glebelands park, Newport at around 1.25pm on Monday, December 13, to a report of a burnt-out car.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 202 13/12/21, or send us a direct message on Facebook and Twitter.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”