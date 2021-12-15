UK COMEDIAN Jethro has died at the age of 73 after contracting Covid-19, it has been announced.
Best-known by his stage name, Geoffrey Rowe was a stand-up comedian and singer birn in Cornwall.
In a statement released on his official Facebook page, his management said: "It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of the well-known and popular Cornish comedian Jethro.
"Tragically Jethro passed away on December 14, 2021, after contracting COVID-19.
"Jethro leaves behind his life partner Jennie, sons Jesse and Lanyon, step-daughter Sarah, daughter-in-law Stacey and of course his much loved grandchildren.
"We ask that you respect our privacy at this very sad time and give us all time to grieve.
"We will continue to support each other in the knowledge that our lives will never be the same without him.
Fans pay tribute to Jethro following death
Following the news of his passing tributes have been flooding in for the veteran comedian.
One fan tweeted: “RIP Jethro. Not only a Cornish legend, but a legendary comedian across the globe.”
Another added: “RIP Jethro, thanks for all the laughter.”
“Hearing news this morning that the Cornish comedian Jethro has passed away. Sad news for the world of comedy. Thoughts are with his family and friends,” added a third.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.