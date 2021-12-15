IT'S time to step into Christmas and get organised with your Christmas shopping!

Still got a few last-minute bits to get, or not sure what to buy someone? We have found the best present ideas and hampers for the foodies in your life.

There is something for everyone here, from food to alcohol and personalised gifts.

Hampers

Hampers.com has a huge range of gift ideas, from a Lotus Biscoff hamper to cheese & wine and vegan truffles & prosecco.

We also love this craft beer and cheese selection or why not try this boozy afternoon tea hamper for just £42.

This hamper is perfect for any cocktail lover and has four pre-mixed cocktails for you to enjoy.

Alcohol

The Whiskey Exchange has a gift set from Hendricks, which comes with a bottle of the world-famous gin and a stylish jigger.

If you can't decide what spirit to buy, then no problem! The Whiskey Exchange has these tasting sets available starting at just £19.95.

These Fever-Tree tonics are also on offer for just £4.75 for eight cans, perfect as a mixer or refreshing non-alcoholic drink.

Clink has a set of two Hendricks Original and Limited Edition Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice Gin for £56.10, perfect for the gin lover in your life.

If whiskey is more your thing, Clink sells a Monkey Shoulder duo for £49, which includes a free gift.

Food

Not On The High Street has plenty of ideas for any food lover.

This cheese, beer and pie box includes a homemade pastry, artisan blue cheese, homemade chilli jam and a kraft beer.

The Spicery sell these spice subscriptions, so your loved one can have a recipe and all the spices they need sent through their door every month to make tasty food from around the world.

These Artisan British Wild Vension & Free Range Native Pork Characuterie are presented in a fluted hamper box and cost just £50 with free delivery.

Lakeland has an amazing set of foodie gift sets, including this Cottage Delight Tempting Teatime Treats, or this Borgo de’ Medici Pesto Focaccia Kit.

Personalised gifts

Prezzybox offers everything from chocolate to Marmite to retro sweets, all of which can be personalised for that extra special touch.

MenKind offers similar items, as well as alcohol and drinks glasses - and there is currently 10% off all personalised gifts!

The Gift Experience offers photo upload mugs, aprons and lots of other homeware that can be personalised for your family or friends.

If you're still stumped for ideas, why not try these Secret Santa gifts for under £10 or these Tesco toy deals including Barbie and Nerf products.

We've also rounded up the best Christmas Eve boxes or Aldi Lacura beauty gifts.