CARTWRIGHT and Butler has released its festive showstopper and it's the ultimate Christmas hamper.
Nothing says luxury like a mouthwatering collection of festive goodies but we have just found the hamper to beat all hampers.
The showstopper is part of the luxury hamper retailer's collection ahead of Christmas and it doesn't come cheap.
The hamper features 78 different delights with everything from jams and chutneys to something festive to ring the new year in.
How to buy Cartwright and Butler Festive Showstopper hamper
If you're wanting to splurge this Christmas, the showstopper might just have the wow factor you're looking for.
Plus enough shortbreads and preserves to see you until next Christmas.
The festive showstopper is retailed at £995 but you'll need to be quick because there is only a few left in stock.
You can purchase the festive showstopper via the Cartwright and Butler website.
What's inside the Festive Showstopper?
The festive showstopper includes:
- Lemon & Dark Chocolate Viennese Whirls in Carton
- Earl Grey Tin -Whole Leaf Tea Bags
- Café York Blend Coffee in Caddy
- Drinking Chocolate in Tin - Salted Caramel
- Sea Salted Almonds in Milk Chocolate
- Fruit Jellies in jar
- Rum & Raisins Fudge in Tin
- Mini Chocolate Selection in window tin
- Honey Comb in window tin
- Apricot & Fig Loaf Cake In Loaf Tin
- Apricot Preserve
- Lemon Curd
- Strawberry Preserve
- Familia Traversa Chardonay 75cl white wine (Uruguay)
- Demerara Shortbread Rounds Carton
- Ultra Thick Milk Chocolate Salted Caramel Biscuits in tin
- Butterscotch Crunch
- Loose Leaf Tea Tin - Green Tea & Jasmine
- Cranberry Crumbles
- Treasure Chest tin with Salted Chocolate Thins
- Finders Fruits of the Forest Gin 70cl
- Milk Chocolate Chunk Biscuits in Tin
- Darjeeling Infused Parlour Gin
- Finders Coffee & Chocolate Spiced Rum 70cl
- Finders Sherbet Lemon Vodka 70cl
- Cielo Del Sur Sauvignon Blanc 75cl White Wine
- Cielo Del Sur Merlot 75cl Red Wine
- Pure Prosecco 75cl Sparkling Wine Extra Dry
- Baron de Beaupré Brut Champagne NV 75cl
- Orange Juice 100% 750ml
- Dalmeny Centenary Scotch Whisky 70cl
- Santa Alba Reserve Pinot Noir 75cl red wine
- Black Sheep Choc & Orange Stout 500ml
- York Brewery Guzzler 500ml
- Black Sheep Milk Stout 500ml
- Lytton House Cheese Platter with Knife (Acacia Wood)
- Cheddar Cheese Biscuits in Tin
- Cheddar Cheese Crumbles
- Roquefort Cheese Melts
- Tomato & Black Olive Bread Thins
- Cheddar Cheese Straws
- Seeded Beetroot Flat Bread
- Water biscuits with sea salt and black pepper
- Godminster Vintage Organic Cheddar 200g
- Godminster Black Truffle Vintage Organic Cheddar 200g
- Fig Chutney
- Caramelised Onion Chutney
- Baked Salted Classic Mixed nuts in jar
- Cinnamon Drinking Chocolate in Tin
- Gingerbread Fudge in Tin
- Dark Chocolate Coated Orange Peel in tin
- Christmas Pudding Marzipan & Almonds in tin
- Iced Christmas Cake in Round Tin
- 6 Mince Pies in carton
- Loose Leaf Tea Tin - Spiced Winter
- Season's Pick Shortbread Tin - Spiced Orange & Cranberry
- Gingerbread Honey in globe jar
- Boxing Day Chutney
- Cranberry Sauce
- Season's Pick Orange Marmalade
- Despacito Malbec 75cl red wine (Argentina)
- Shortbread Selection Box
- Ultra Thick Dark Chocolate Orange Biscuits in tin
- Treasure Chest tin with Dark Chocolate Ginger Thins
- Pattern Fruit Candies in carton
- Turkish Delight Selection
- Baked Sweet Chilli Peanuts and cashews in jar
- Finders London Dry Gin 70cl
- Piccalilli
- Tea in Carton English Breakfast (30x3g)
- After Dinner Blend Coffee in Caddy
- Cherry & Almond Loaf Cake In Loaf Tin
- Chocolate Wafer Crispies
- Chocolate Drop Shortbread Rounds Tin
- Pure Peppermint Tin - Whole Leaf Tea Bags
- Luxury Biscuits Assortment in Square Window Tin
- Salted Caramel Oat Crumbles in Tall Tin
- Salted Caramel Shortbread Rounds Carton
Christmas Hampers from Cartwright and Butler
If you're not up for splurging almost a grand on festive treats then don't worry Cartwright has an equally delicious and more budget-friendly selection to choose from.
Chocolate Hamper
Calling all chocoholics, we have found the hamper of your dreams.
For £60, you can enjoy a delicious range of chocolate treats from hot chocolate to biscuits and fudge to help satisfy that sweet tooth.
This hamper also comes with free standard shipping since you're spending over £30.
Vegan Gift Hamper
Do you want to get a thoughtful ( and tasty) gift for the vegan in your life?
This hamper will do just the trick with a mouthwatering selection of vegan-friendly goodies including preserves, chutneys, flatbreads and more.
Pick it up for £45 now.
The Cosy Night In Treat Box
Cartwright and Butler also make tailored hampers for him and her as well as for special occasions.
This cosy night in treat box proves that you don't need an event to treat yourself.
Indulge in a scrumptious range of teas, biscuits, fudge and more which will see you through the winter months.
The hamper is available for £48.
