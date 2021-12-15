CARTWRIGHT and Butler has released its festive showstopper and it's the ultimate Christmas hamper.

Nothing says luxury like a mouthwatering collection of festive goodies but we have just found the hamper to beat all hampers.

The showstopper is part of the luxury hamper retailer's collection ahead of Christmas and it doesn't come cheap.

The hamper features 78 different delights with everything from jams and chutneys to something festive to ring the new year in.

How to buy Cartwright and Butler Festive Showstopper hamper

If you're wanting to splurge this Christmas, the showstopper might just have the wow factor you're looking for.

Plus enough shortbreads and preserves to see you until next Christmas.

The festive showstopper is retailed at £995 but you'll need to be quick because there is only a few left in stock.

You can purchase the festive showstopper via the Cartwright and Butler website.

What's inside the Festive Showstopper?





The festive showstopper includes:

Lemon & Dark Chocolate Viennese Whirls in Carton

Earl Grey Tin -Whole Leaf Tea Bags

Café York Blend Coffee in Caddy

Drinking Chocolate in Tin - Salted Caramel

Sea Salted Almonds in Milk Chocolate

Fruit Jellies in jar

Rum & Raisins Fudge in Tin

Mini Chocolate Selection in window tin

Honey Comb in window tin

Apricot & Fig Loaf Cake In Loaf Tin

Apricot Preserve

Lemon Curd

Strawberry Preserve

Familia Traversa Chardonay 75cl white wine (Uruguay)

Demerara Shortbread Rounds Carton

Ultra Thick Milk Chocolate Salted Caramel Biscuits in tin

Butterscotch Crunch

Loose Leaf Tea Tin - Green Tea & Jasmine

Cranberry Crumbles

Treasure Chest tin with Salted Chocolate Thins

Finders Fruits of the Forest Gin 70cl

Milk Chocolate Chunk Biscuits in Tin

Darjeeling Infused Parlour Gin

Finders Coffee & Chocolate Spiced Rum 70cl

Finders Sherbet Lemon Vodka 70cl

Cielo Del Sur Sauvignon Blanc 75cl White Wine

Cielo Del Sur Merlot 75cl Red Wine

Pure Prosecco 75cl Sparkling Wine Extra Dry

Baron de Beaupré Brut Champagne NV 75cl

Orange Juice 100% 750ml

Dalmeny Centenary Scotch Whisky 70cl

Santa Alba Reserve Pinot Noir 75cl red wine

Black Sheep Choc & Orange Stout 500ml

York Brewery Guzzler 500ml

Black Sheep Milk Stout 500ml

Lytton House Cheese Platter with Knife (Acacia Wood)

Cheddar Cheese Biscuits in Tin

Cheddar Cheese Crumbles

Roquefort Cheese Melts

Tomato & Black Olive Bread Thins

Cheddar Cheese Straws

Seeded Beetroot Flat Bread

Water biscuits with sea salt and black pepper

Godminster Vintage Organic Cheddar 200g

Godminster Black Truffle Vintage Organic Cheddar 200g

Fig Chutney

Caramelised Onion Chutney

Baked Salted Classic Mixed nuts in jar

Cinnamon Drinking Chocolate in Tin

Gingerbread Fudge in Tin

Dark Chocolate Coated Orange Peel in tin

Christmas Pudding Marzipan & Almonds in tin

Iced Christmas Cake in Round Tin

6 Mince Pies in carton

Loose Leaf Tea Tin - Spiced Winter

Season's Pick Shortbread Tin - Spiced Orange & Cranberry

Gingerbread Honey in globe jar

Boxing Day Chutney

Cranberry Sauce

Season's Pick Orange Marmalade

Despacito Malbec 75cl red wine (Argentina)

Shortbread Selection Box

Ultra Thick Dark Chocolate Orange Biscuits in tin

Treasure Chest tin with Dark Chocolate Ginger Thins

Pattern Fruit Candies in carton

Turkish Delight Selection

Baked Sweet Chilli Peanuts and cashews in jar

Finders London Dry Gin 70cl

Piccalilli

Tea in Carton English Breakfast (30x3g)

After Dinner Blend Coffee in Caddy

Cherry & Almond Loaf Cake In Loaf Tin

Chocolate Wafer Crispies

Chocolate Drop Shortbread Rounds Tin

Pure Peppermint Tin - Whole Leaf Tea Bags

Luxury Biscuits Assortment in Square Window Tin

Salted Caramel Oat Crumbles in Tall Tin

Salted Caramel Shortbread Rounds Carton

Christmas Hampers from Cartwright and Butler

If you're not up for splurging almost a grand on festive treats then don't worry Cartwright has an equally delicious and more budget-friendly selection to choose from.

Chocolate Hamper

Calling all chocoholics, we have found the hamper of your dreams.

For £60, you can enjoy a delicious range of chocolate treats from hot chocolate to biscuits and fudge to help satisfy that sweet tooth.

This hamper also comes with free standard shipping since you're spending over £30.

Vegan Gift Hamper

Do you want to get a thoughtful ( and tasty) gift for the vegan in your life?

This hamper will do just the trick with a mouthwatering selection of vegan-friendly goodies including preserves, chutneys, flatbreads and more.

Pick it up for £45 now.

The Cosy Night In Treat Box

Cartwright and Butler also make tailored hampers for him and her as well as for special occasions.

This cosy night in treat box proves that you don't need an event to treat yourself.

Indulge in a scrumptious range of teas, biscuits, fudge and more which will see you through the winter months.

The hamper is available for £48.