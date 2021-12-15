SOUTH Wales Police are continuing to appeal for information a year after a Cardiff man was kidnapped.
The Major Crime Investigation Team are looking for information relating to the location of Benjamin Willie from London after a kidnapping incident last December.
A 20-year-old man was driven from Cardiff to Hemel Hempstead in a grey Audi Q5 which had false registration plates.
It happened between Friday, December 11, and Saturday December 12, 2020. A successful rescue operation was carried out in Hemel Hempstead by officers from several police forces.
MORE NEWS:
- In the dock: Look who's been in court from across Gwent
- South Wales cinema owner avoids jail for refusing to ask for covid passes
Willie was born in Hammersmith and his last known address is in Harrow. He also has connections to Hertfordshire and the Midlands.
Eleven men from north-west London and Hertfordshire have been charged in connection with the kidnap and are remanded in custody.
Anyone with any information relating to the whereabouts of Willie or the incident itself should contact South Wales Police on 101 and quote the reference *450215.
The force can also be contacted through https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo or through social media.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.