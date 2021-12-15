SOUTH Wales Police are continuing to appeal for information a year after a Cardiff man was kidnapped.

The Major Crime Investigation Team are looking for information relating to the location of Benjamin Willie from London after a kidnapping incident last December.

A 20-year-old man was driven from Cardiff to Hemel Hempstead in a grey Audi Q5 which had false registration plates.

It happened between Friday, December 11, and Saturday December 12, 2020. A successful rescue operation was carried out in Hemel Hempstead by officers from several police forces.

Willie was born in Hammersmith and his last known address is in Harrow. He also has connections to Hertfordshire and the Midlands.

Eleven men from north-west London and Hertfordshire have been charged in connection with the kidnap and are remanded in custody.

Anyone with any information relating to the whereabouts of Willie or the incident itself should contact South Wales Police on 101 and quote the reference *450215.

The force can also be contacted through https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo or through social media.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.