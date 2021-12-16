A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

HARVEY MAXTED, 21, of Kingswood Road, Rockfield, Monmouth, was banned from driving for 19 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 75 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath in Weymouth on September 19.

He was ordered to pay £784 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CARL ZANE AINSCOUGH, 32, of St David’s Road, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £1,317 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted causing criminal damage to a BMW car on August 28.

MORE NEWS: Ex-Newport County footballer faces jail for causing suffering to French bulldog

JEFFREY RICHARD DAY, 49, of Carbonne Close, Monmouth, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with amphetamine and a cannabis derivative in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

ROBERT WILLIAM JACKSON, 29, of Beeches Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

READ MORE: Paedophile ‘enjoyed fantasising about sexually abusing children’

CARLY HOWELLS, 29, of Pottery Terrace, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SOPHIE BULLOCK, 31, of Allt Yr Yn Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

FABIAN STANA, 19, of Dewstow Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RICHARD ARR, 35, of Ty Isaf Park Avenue, Pontymister, Risca, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ADAM GRAHAM WILLIS, 34, of Campion Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.