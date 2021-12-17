AS THE drummer in one of Wales’ premier rock bands 60ft Dolls, Carl Bevan always made magic with his hands.

But now the Newport musician has snared a growing fan club with his painting; and his art is selling out fast.

Now living in Cardiff, Mr Bevan has become famous for his portrayal of his home town of Newport and Cardiff on canvas, and his artistic take on the nation has attracted an international audience.

Mr Bevan says that although his originals and limited prints may go quickly, his annual calendar is a staple present for Welsh ex-pats.

He said: “I’ve heard no end of times that the images bring back memories of a certain day and time at a certain pub or street."

Looking back on his life, Mr Bevan says that art was always in his blood, and he’s so glad to have reconnected with his passion.

“When I was a kid, I wanted to be a drummer, or an artist,” he said.

“I spent a lot of my teenage years listening to jazz and prog rock in my bedroom, painting watercolours of wildlife and drawing cartoons in the style of my heroes Leo Baxendale – especially the Willy the Kid books and Mad magazine.

“After I unexpectedly passed some A-levels I attempted to be sensible and opted to become an art teacher, but it became apparent very quickly that I was hopeless,” he said.

“Fortunately for me, right around that time my band, 60ft Dolls, started to generate a buzz in the music press and the next thing, we were signed to major labels, touring the world, having top 40 records, and playing Glastonbury,” he said.

“So I dropped the paintbrushes and picked up drumsticks.

“I created mayhem, noise, and chaos for the next eight years instead. It was an amazing, exciting chapter of my life of which I will always be very proud.”

When the 60ft Dolls split up - or ‘imploded’, as Mr Bevan prefers - he formed a new band, The Lash. But as he approached 40, he decided to fire himself.

“I was too ancient and round, as I was only just getting away with it in the band photos in the first place” he said.

“I always told myself that I would go back to art at some point, I just thought that I would be a little older when that time came.”

After a brief success creating dog portraits, he entered, and won, an art competition at work, and hasn’t stopped selling paintings since.

“I’ve now painted 85 pieces in three years,” he said.

“I started out just talking to mates, and then social media went ballistic. Putting on my own pop-up galleries was a whole different level, and it has been a life-changing experience.

“I get to meet people and bring together artists as a collective to show their work.

"It's a bit like booking a venue.

“You find the best bands to play and put on a gig. I just want to put on the best show possible for people to enjoy good Welsh art.

“I have lots of ideas for the future, drawing on my experience in the music industry, and will be looking forward to working with more people next year.”

Mr Bevan plans to return to his old stomping ground next year, and commemorate his home city to canvas.

“I’ve already painted The Hand Post pub and TJs, but there are so many other amazing places in Newport that hold a lifetime of memories,” he said.

The Carl Bevan pop-up art gallery is open in Morgan Arcade, Cardiff until December 19.

His 2022 calendar is his second collaboration with I Loves The ‘Diff, and is available, along with artwork and prints at carlbevanart.com