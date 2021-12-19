WITH the big day now just a few days away, we decided to look back at what some of the must-have Christmas presents were in years past. Which ones do you remember?

1950s

Is there a toy more associated with the 50s than the Hula Hoop? The plastic version was launched in 1957 and 100 million hoops had been sold by the time the decade had come to an end. At the height of their popularity, Wham-O, the company behind the Hula Hoop, manufactured 20,000 hoops a day.

Play-Doh launched in 1956, is celebrating its 60th birthday this year. Play-Doh was originally invented as a wallpaper cleaner in the 1930s before finding a second life as an ideal child’s moulding toy. That Play-Doh smell will bring back Christmas memories for many a child. In 2003 the Toy Industry Association named Play-Doh to its “Century of Toys List”.

Barbie was launched in 1959. Before Barbie, all dolls were baby-based. Barbie took dolls into a more grown up world of fashion and activities. Much copied, Barbie is still queen of the dolls. Since 1959, more than 800 million dolls in the Barbie family have been sold around the world.

Two toys also launched in the 1950s were the Airfix series and Scalextric and like Barbie found global success in the 1960s.

1960s

Following the success of Barbie, UK children were presented with Sinday, a fashion conscious doll inspired by Swinging London and the success of models such as Twiggy and Jean Shrimpton.

TV tie-ins became popular too, with Thunderbirds and Daleks hitting the toy shop shelves.

Etch-a-Sketch was a drawing toy which looked like a small TV and was launched at the start of the decade and looked like something from the future, a future where you could only draw straight lines, that was until 1965 when Spirograph invented the curve.

A good example how attitudes have changed, top of the Santa gift list for the majority of small boys in 1964 would have been the Johnny Seven OMA (One Man Army). A gun that offered seven different functions such as grenade launcher and anti-tank propelled rockets. Such a toy would never get off the drawing boards today, let alone into the shops. Many a middle age man probably still bears the scars to this day of waking up on Christmas morning and not finding a Johnny Seven OMA among the gifts.

1970s

Like the Hula Hoop in the 1950s, the Raleigh Chopper Bike has, along with flares, platform shoes and tank tops, become shorthand for the 1970s. And with good reason, the Chopper truly is a 1970s phenomenon. Its lifespan that of the decade, it first hit the shops in 1969 with production ceasing in 1980. With sales of around 1.5m bikes, the Chopper is credited with saving Raleigh from bankruptcy.

To mark its success and importance to Raleigh, the one millionth Chopper made was a gold-plated model. And much like the Johnny Seven, if your parents never bought you one the hurt ran deep and you began to suspect that you were in fact adopted. In 2014 Halfords started selling the limited edition Chopper Hot One.

The 1970s so the growth of the Portable Cassette Tape Players, which gave birth to home taping – the illegal downloading of its day – the advent of the mixtape and taking your music with you. Does all that sound familiar? Other toys with strong associations with the 1970s are Klacker Balls, Space Hoppers, Pogo Sticks, Tonka Toys (for big tough boys), and the Evil Knievel Stunt Bike.

1980s

Two of the biggest selling "toys" of the 1980s were both conceived in 1979. Neither Rubik’s Cube or Trivial Pursuit, can be described as toys, but both became phenomenal successes and found their way under many a Christmas tree.

Hitting the shops for the first time in 1982, in 1984 Trivial Pursuit sold 20 million editions of the game. In 1993 it was voted into the Games Hall of Fame by Games magazine.

Another popular gift of the 1980s which first saw light of day in the tail end of the 1970s, was the Sony Walkman. A prototype was developed in 1978 and hit the shops in Japan a year later. A symbol of modernity and a break with the past, the Walkman was a huge hit with 1980s youth.

Also popular were a whole host of dolls and figures with TV tie-ins; Garfield, Care Bears, Cabbage Patch Kids, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, He-Man, Trolls and Transformers all found their under the Christmas trees of the nation’s youngsters.

1990s

The link between successful TV series’ and toys grew ever stronger in the 90s with Teletubbies (Eh-oh, Laa Laa), Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers.

And the 90s also saw gaming make massive strides.

The first Mega Drive from Sega hit Europe in 1990 and there was the Game Boy and Super Nintendo too, giving us Pokémon, Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Mario.

Less hi-tech was the Pogs craze. Also popular were Tamagotchi, digital pets, which you had to feed and water. If you failed to do so your Tamagotchi would die. Who needs that kind of stress? Well, in the 90s, having the power of life and death over digital life forms was all the rage.

Also popular were Spice Girls dolls, and every generation has a nostalgia trip – in the 90s there were the Thunderbirds which saw grown-ups go all misty-eyed and shell out for their very own Tracy Island.

2000s

With technology making huge strides the new millennium saw the future arrive in the shape of the first iPod and MP3 player like no other, which became the taste of things to come from Apple. This was followed by the iPod Touch.

Nintendo launched the Wii in 2006, while the Xbox had hit our living rooms the previous year. Sony had brought out the original Playstation in the mid 1990s, with the Playstation 2, one of the biggest-selling games consoles in the shops in time for Christmas 2000. The PS3 was added in 2006

For younger members of the family the must have toys were Bob the Builder and Bratz, while Doctor Who and the Daleks enjoyed a huge revival.