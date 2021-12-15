NEWPORT County AFC's youngsters enjoyed a penalty shootout win over Salisbury in a friendly on Tuesday night.
The Exiles' development team headed to Wiltshire to face the Southern League Premier Division South club, who are managed by former Leicester, Portsmouth and Millwall striker Steve Claridge.
County gave game time to their academy prospects plus summer signings Louis Hall and Jordan Greenidge, who have had a handful of first team outings after being signed with the future in mind.
The Exiles, who were managed by U18s coach Danny Elliot, also fielded trialists Tope Obadeyi, a well-travelled midfielder who played for the club in pre-season, and Ethan Vaughan.
Greenidge, who scored against Arsenal U21s in the EFL Trophy, put County 1-0 up at the Raymond McEnhill Stadium after 20 minutes. The hosts levelled on the stroke of half-time through Devon Arnold after a mix-up in midfield.
There were no more goals and the clash was settled from the spot. Aneurin Livermore, Jack Karadogan, Ethan Morgan, Joe Woodiwiss and Harrison Bright scored for the visitors and Evan Ovendale made a crucial stop for a 5-3 success.
County: Ovendale, Vaughan, Hall, Ryan-Phillips, Woodiwiss, Livermore, Obadeyi, Maher, Greenidge, Karadogan, Twamley.
Subs: Bullock, Bright, Evans, Morgan, Kabango, Haines.
