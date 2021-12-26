IN the 1980s Newport staged a spectacular carnival in the heart of the city watched by crowds of people.
Starting at Newport Dock, the parade would snake its way along Alexandra Road, Commercial Road, past Commercial Street and along Ebenezer Terrace. All the pubs and pavements would be full of people on carnival day.
Click through the gallery above to see a selection of pictures from our archive for you to enjoy.
