SIXTY years ago, plans for the George Street Bridge in Newport were approved in Parliament, with work starting the following year.

Arriving at this stage had been a somewhat protracted process, with a number of schemes proposed - both before and after the Second World War - to provide what was, back then, to be a second road crossing of the river Usk in Newport.

By 1961, chronic traffic problems in the then town centre, and with Newport growing apace as more homes were provided, a second bridge had become a priority.

At one stage the project was part of a much more ill-advised - or bold, depending on your viewpoint - scheme that would have involved mass house demolition in Pill.

The bridge would have approached the rive on the east side of the Usk pretty much as it does now, but would have been angled slightly more downstream, with the road from it being constructed flyover-style through a swathe of Pill.

This would have taken out several streets in a line from immediately south of the Asda car park in Lower Dock Street, west across Commercial Road, exiting via a ramp onto what was then the roundabout - now the traffic light-controlled junction - at Cardiff Road/Mendalgief Road/ Belle Vue Lane.

Newport council ultimately stepped back from this plan however, not least because of the upheaval it would have caused for hundreds of families, and instead the George Street Bridge project as we know it now was pursued.

It was to be the mid-sixties before it was completed - the Argus printed a special supplement to mark that occasion:

As 1961 ended and 1962 dawned, the first steps were being taken in the process of making the bridge a reality.