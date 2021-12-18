WITH Christmas fast approaching, here's hoping lots of people have been supporting their local traders after what has been an extremely difficult couple of years.
Eighty years ago, in wartime, there was not a choice but to shop local - and this photograph is also a reminder to remember to support Shop Local near you.
This shop appears not only to be very well-stocked - it also has an amazingly well-stacked window display, with canned fruit as the main promotion.
Lard and margarine are also prominently featured.
Staff of the India & China Tea Company at 19 Monnow Street, Monmouth proudly pose for a picture in the doorway and alongside the shop window.
Despite appearances, there is also a notice urging customers to register their new ration cards as soon as possible.
