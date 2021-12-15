A TEENAGER is set to face trial next year after she denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Holly Long, 19, of Clos Ysgol Kemys, Sebastopol, Pontypool, pleaded not guilty to the alleged offence against complainant Paul Davey on April 4.
She also denied a separate charge of threatening to destroy/damage property on April 12.
Long is due to go on trial on April 5, 2022.
The defendant, who was represented by Emma Harris, was granted conditional bail by Judge Daniel Williams at Newport Crown Court.
Jeffrey Jones appeared for the prosecution.
