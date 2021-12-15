A DEFIANT Gwent village has rebuilt their beloved nativity scene - one year after it was firebombed by arsonists.

Shocked families pledged to be back after their lovingly-crafted figures were sent up in flames on Christmas Eve last year.

CCTV footage captured the moment the vandals launched a petrol bomb at a village bus shelter lovingly turned into £10,000 makeshift stable.

READ MORE:

Video: Wales News Service

But festive cheer has now returned to the 1,000-population village of Raglan, with a sparkling new scene.

The Christmas models include Mary and Joseph, shepherds, wise men and even sheep.

It can be found outside Beaufort Hotel owned by Miguel Santiago - who funds the impressive display every year.

Mr Santiago vowed the nativity would be back "bigger and better" following the blaze last year.

He said: "The Raglan Nativity scene has risen again after the devastating events of last Christmas, and is now rehomed at the Beaufort, Raglan.

"As ever the team has worked tireless over many months to create the scene, especially Liz Friendship who has once again crafted the amazing figures.

"We are expecting a baby in the coming weeks too."

Retired theatre design lecturer Ms Friendship was devastated when last year's scene was set on fire.

She said: "In 2018 Mary was taken, in 2019 two shepherds were stolen and never came back, and in 2020 it burnt down."

Families have now thanked the team for their amazing effort in bringing the heartwarming nativity back to the village.

One mum said: "Fab news to have them back thank you so much for all your efforts of these for our village.

"My daughter was asking only the other day if they were coming back she will be so happy and I will bring her to see."

Another woman said: "Fantastic. What a beautiful scene for us all to enjoy. The hard work is obvious and I’m sure very much appreciated by us all. Thank you all involved."

One man said: "Fabulous effort especially after the thugs attack last year. Well done to all concerned."