ALL-ROUNDER David Lloyd has been appointed as Glamorgan captain after Chris Cooke stepped down from the role.

The 29-year-old will lead the Sophia Gardens side in the County Championship and T20 Blast while Kiran Carlson will continue to captain the One-Day Cup team after leading them to glory in 2021.

The 23-year-old Cardiff-born batsman has also been named as Glamorgan’s vice-captain for both the four-day and 20-over competitions.

Lloyd was appointed as vice-captain in 2019 and led the side that year while Cooke was ruled out with injury, steering the team to three wins and four draws in the County Championship.

In doing so he became the first Welshman to be appointed as captain of Glamorgan since Mark Wallace in 2014 and the north Walian to have the honour since Wilf Wooller in 1947.

Lloyd made his debut for the Welsh county in 2012 and has made 196 appearances for the club across all formats, scoring 6,116 runs and taking 105 wickets.

He was presented with his club cap by Matthew Maynard in 2019 during the County Championship match against Gloucestershire at Newport.

Lloyd said: “I’m extremely honoured to be given the opportunity to captain Glamorgan.

“It obviously means a lot to me growing up as a fan, then coming through the ranks for Wales and the Glamorgan Academy.

“I really enjoyed the experience of captaining in 2019 and I’ve learnt a lot from Chris Cooke which will hopefully put me in good stead for the challenges ahead.

“It was fantastic for the club to win the Royal London Cup last year and now the goal is to push to improve in the other formats and bring more silverware to Wales.”

Wicket-keeper Cooke was captain for three seasons but has opted to step aside.

“David has been vice-captain for a few years and when he has had the chance to captain, he’s done an excellent job so he was the obvious choice to replace Chris,” said director of cricket Mark Wallace.

“David’s hugely respected by everyone in the changing room and the way he stepped up to open the batting showed his leadership capabilities."